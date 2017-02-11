Carbondale PD investigating report of shots fired, no one injured

Some volunteers from Texas were in Doniphan, Missouri on Monday, May 15 to help flood victims.
The public is asked to assist The Carbondale Police Department as they attempt to locate a missing adult last seen in Carbondale, Illinois.
Butler County has some extra sand bags that are free for the taking.
The pedestrian gate on Broadway for the Cape Girardeau, Missouri floodwall was opened on Monday, May 15.
If you want to add something new to your summer plans you may want to head over to Union City, Tennessee. Discovery Park of America is opening two new exhibits to the public on Tuesday, May 16.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says caffeine caused the death of a 16-year-old Midlands student.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
The advice came Sunday amid more criticism over Trump's dismissal of James Comey during an FBI probe of Russia's meddling with last year's election and any ties to the Trump campaign.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
