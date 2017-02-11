Carbondale PD investigating report of shots fired, no one injured

Carbondale police are investigating a report of shots fired that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday.

On February 11 at 12:35 a.m., Carbondale police were dispatched to the 500 block of S. Rawlings for a report of shots fired.

The victims reported a black male fired at them from a dark grey or black Dodge Charger with tinted windows.

The vehicle fled the scene prior to police arrival. Neither victim was injured.

The suspect and the victims are possible acquaintances. None of the parties involved are affiliated with SIU.

No arrests have been made and the investigation on going. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at (618) 457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at (618) 549-COPS (2677).

