3 people now charged in connection to man's murder in Mayfield, KY

Three people are now behind bars in connection to the murder of a man from Mayfield, Kentucky.

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon said Amy and David Hogg now face charges of complicity to murder in connection to the murder of James Pinion.

Officers were called to 124 Dorothy Lane just north of Mayfield around 11:40 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

The caller told dispatchers a man who was bleeding walked into her house.

When deputies arrived, they found James Pinion, 55, laying on the kitchen floor.

Sheriff Redmon said the preliminary report showed the cause of death was "sharp force trauma to the chest."

Pinion had a knife wound to his upper chest.

On Monday, Feb. 13, Tammy Roberts, 47, of Mayfield, was charged with murder as a result of the investigation.

Previously, she had been arrested on drug charges.

The Hoggs, who now face charges of complicity to murder, live in the home where Pinion was found.

It's not clear what their connection is to Pinion or Roberts.

