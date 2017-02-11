Crisp Museum hosting Family Play Day Feb. 18

February 18 is Family Play Day at the Rosemary Berkel and Harry L. Crisp II Museum at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus.

This free event is scheduled from 1 - 4 p.m. and offers hands-on activities and games.

An art scavenger hunt is included plus participants may even come up with their own new game during their visit.

In addition, rarely seen pieces from the museum’s collection will be viewable.

The Crisp Museum is located in the Cultural Arts Center at Southeast Missouri State University’s River Campus, located at 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau, Mo. For more information, call (573) 651-2260 or email museum@semo.edu.

