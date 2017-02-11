KY man arrested in connection with indoor marijuana growing operation

A man is behind bars after he was found to have been growing marijuana inside a home Friday evening in Reidland, KY. (Source: McCracken Co. Sheriff's Dept.)

Deputies say they uncovered an indoor marijuana growing operation in a resident located at 411 Parkwood Drive, which was found to be the home of the suspect's mother.

24-year-old Robert Copeland was arrested on drug charges and was taken to the McCracken County Regional Detention Center.

