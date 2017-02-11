KY man arrested in connection with indoor marijuana growing operation

The Illinois Department of Agriculture is encouraging farmers and agrichemical facilities to save their empty agrichemical containers. The Department announced Monday it has arranged to recycle them.
Three teenagers face charges after a fight over the weekend.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A multi-jurisdiction investigation underway right now after a man allegedly stole a truck in Cape Girardeau and wreaked havoc at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.
An Evansville, Indiana woman was injured in a fall at the Garden of the Gods on Sunday evening, May 14.
Undercover officer Chris Green accidentally overdosed on what is suspected to be fentanyl and carfentanyl after he helped arrest two men.
The driver of the car thought she had put it in drive and accidentally took off backward at a high rate of speed, police say.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A 7-year-old boy was shot in his classroom at Moss Bluff Elementary Monday morning.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
North Korea says the missile it launched over the weekend was a new type of long-range ballistic rocket that can carry a heavy nuclear warhead.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
For the second time in a week, government lawyers on Monday will try to persuade a federal appeals court to reinstate President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.
