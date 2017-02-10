Mississippi Co., MO officials arrest 2 suspects in connection to unsolved burglaries

Two Heartland residents are facing felony charges following an investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office into several burglaries reported over the past year.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the latest arrests are the result of the Sheriff’s Office reopening several previously reported but unsolved burglaries.

After compiling statements from several victims, officials began tracking leads and developed information that Robert ‘Red’ Boyer, 30, of East Prairie, Mo., and Crystal Sauceda Phillips, 30, of Sikeston, Mo., were involved in many of the burglaries.

Upon receiving that information, Captain Morgan sought and obtained warrants for the arrest of Phillips and Boyer, who at the time were being held on unrelated charges in the Scott County Jail.

Sheriff Hutcheson coordinated with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to find Phillips. A subsequent vehicle stop conducted by both agencies led to the discovery of methamphetamine inside Phillips’ vehicle.

At that time, Phillips was arrested and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Following their arrests, both parties participated in videotaped interviews which led to the development of probable cause to believe Phillips and Boyer had participated in more than thirty burglaries across the area, including approximately one dozen within Mississippi County.

Boyer is charged with burglary in the second degree and felony property damage. Phillips is charged with possession of a controlled substance and burglary in the second degree, as well as felony property damage.

As of press time, Boyer and Phillips both remain in custody with their bonds set at $50,000 cash only.

Most of these burglaries are still under investigation, according to the sheriff, so more arrests and additional charges are expected in the coming weeks.

