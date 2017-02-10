Mississippi Co., MO officials arrest 2 suspects in connection to - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mississippi Co., MO officials arrest 2 suspects in connection to unsolved burglaries

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Robert Boyer (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Robert Boyer (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
Crystal Sauceda Phillips (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Crystal Sauceda Phillips (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

Two Heartland residents are facing felony charges following an investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office into several burglaries reported over the past year.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson, the latest arrests are the result of the Sheriff’s Office reopening several previously reported but unsolved burglaries.

After compiling statements from several victims, officials began tracking leads and developed information that Robert ‘Red’ Boyer, 30, of East Prairie, Mo., and Crystal Sauceda Phillips, 30, of Sikeston, Mo., were involved in many of the burglaries.

Upon receiving that information, Captain Morgan sought and obtained warrants for the arrest of Phillips and Boyer, who at the time were being held on unrelated charges in the Scott County Jail.

Sheriff Hutcheson coordinated with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to find Phillips. A subsequent vehicle stop conducted by both agencies led to the discovery of methamphetamine inside Phillips’ vehicle.

At that time, Phillips was arrested and transported to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

Following their arrests, both parties participated in videotaped interviews which led to the development of probable cause to believe Phillips and Boyer had participated in more than thirty burglaries across the area, including approximately one dozen within Mississippi County.

Boyer is charged with burglary in the second degree and felony property damage. Phillips is charged with possession of a controlled substance and burglary in the second degree, as well as felony property damage.

As of press time, Boyer and Phillips both remain in custody with their bonds set at $50,000 cash only.

Most of these burglaries are still under investigation, according to the sheriff, so more arrests and additional charges are expected in the coming weeks.

    Portageville man killed in roll-over crash

    A crash in Pemiscot County kills a Portageville, Mo. man Sunday night. The crash happened around 7:52 p.m. on East Outer Road about two miles east of Wardell. 

    Two juveniles and a Paducah man face multiple charges

    Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer, responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.

    Historic games coming to Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

    Games often loved by older generations are making a come back at an event in the Heartland.  

