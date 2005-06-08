Saying Goodbye to a Fallen Deputy

Saying Goodbye to Fallen Deputy

By: Lauren Keith

SMITHLAND, KY --More than 500 people paid tribute to Deputy Roger Lynch, during a 2 1/2 hour funeral service in Smithland, Kentucky.

It was standing room only inside. Hundreds of police officers from Kentucky and Tennessee lined the walls wearing black bands over their badges and blue ribbons flew from their squad car antennae.

That's a sign of tribute to fallen officers.

Livingston County Sheriff Tommy Williams said in his eulogy, “If Deputy Lynch could have chosen his fate, he would have wanted to die while saving a life,” said Sheriff Williams.

Deputy Lynch was killed in a shootout, while responding to a domestic disturbance. His comrades say Deputy Lynch actually spoke about his own funeral plans just two weeks ago!!!

“His daughter told me that Roger just said two weeks ago that if he got killed in the line of duty he wanted a full police burial with all the ‘bells and whistles,” said Major Bill Weedman, with the Louisville Metro Police. That police agency, along with seven others, helped provide an honor guard for the service. The officers certainly did provide a service with Lynch’s requested “bells and whistles.” Since Monday, an officer has stood by Deputy Lynch’s casket, 24 hours a day. That’s a tradition when a police officer dies. Major Weedman says, “We don’t leave our officers side until they’re buried.”

During the service, Deputy Lynch’s wife, Debbie, sat right by her husband’s casket. She sometimes rested her hand on it. The officers also videotaped several messages to the family, and played them on a large screen for everyone to see. There wasn’t’ a dry eye in the church, including from officers who didn’t even personally know Deputy Roger Lynch. The sheriff’s department will now retire his car, but they say, “Roger, you’ll always be 10-8.” That’s “cop talk” for ‘always in service.’