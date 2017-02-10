Forest Service employees visit the Poplar Bluff Agricultural Exposition

Photo, left to right: Mark Twain National Forest employees Don Hughes, Mike Pomeroy, Russ Harris and Nate Patterson(Source: U.S. Forest Service)

The Mark Twain National Forest’s booth at the 31st Poplar Bluff Agricultural Exposition helped get the word out about how to identify and avoid poison ivy.

Mark Twain National Forest Employees partnered with the local 4-H organization.

Four Poplar Bluff Ranger District employees discussed recreational opportunities, road updates, fire-fighting information, and wildfire preparedness tips with visitors to the booth.

The ag expo was held in the Black River Coliseum on January 20-21.

Smokey the Bear was even there to hand out balloons to children attending the event.

“I am proud of these employees that put the effort into making our booth so successful,” stated District Ranger Jon Stansfield. “It is important for the public to see what a great team they have managing their public land.”

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.