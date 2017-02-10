KSP: Beware of counterfeit money being passed at western KY businesses

Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer, responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.
Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer, responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.
Games often loved by older generations are making a come back at an event in the Heartland.
Games often loved by older generations are making a come back at an event in the Heartland.
SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.
SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.
All Hands Volunteers is calling out to all willing to help! The non-profit disaster relief organization has a mission to respond to disasters all over the US and the world with the goal of rebuilding hope in communities devastated by disaster.
All Hands Volunteers is calling out to all willing to help! The non-profit disaster relief organization has a mission to respond to disasters all over the US and the world with the goal of rebuilding hope in communities devastated by disaster.
During the months of May and June, you'll probably notice a number of MODOT workers on the side of the road on tractor mowers.
During the months of May and June, you'll probably notice a number of MODOT workers on the side of the road on tractor mowers.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns.
A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns.