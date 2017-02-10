KSP: Beware of counterfeit money being passed at western KY busi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

KSP: Beware of counterfeit money being passed at western KY businesses

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Kentucky State Police) (Source: Kentucky State Police)
WESTERN KENTUCKY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police are warning people and area businesses about counterfeit cash being circulated at several businesses in Daviess, Webster and McCracken County.

Officials with Independence Bank say numerous counterfeit 100 dollar bills and 20 dollar bills were passed at the businesses.

According to police, these bills are very realistic; however, writing on the bills confirm that it is not real currency. All the bills have the following message: "FOR MOTION PICTURE USE ONLY" and "THIS IS NOT LEGAL. IT IS TO BE USED FOR MOTION PICTURES."

Anyone with information regarding the counterfeit bills are encouraged to notify KSP or local law enforcement.

