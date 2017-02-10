Poplar Bluff PD looking for man in connection to fraud investigation

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a fraud investigation.

According to police, William C. Taylor, 41, of Poplar Bluff, is responsible for several fraud cases involving credit/debit card usage.

Additionally, they say he has two active warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar PD at 573-785-5776.

