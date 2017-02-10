Poplar Bluff PD looking for man in connection to fraud investiga - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Poplar Bluff PD looking for man in connection to fraud investigation

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
William C. Taylor (Source: Poplar Bluff PD) William C. Taylor (Source: Poplar Bluff PD)
POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) -

The Poplar Bluff Police Department is looking for a man in connection to a fraud investigation.

According to police, William C. Taylor, 41, of Poplar Bluff, is responsible for several fraud cases involving credit/debit card usage.

Additionally, they say he has two active warrants for his arrest.

Anyone with information on Taylor's whereabouts is asked to contact the Poplar PD at 573-785-5776.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • Two juveniles and a Paducah man face multiple charges

    Two juveniles and a Paducah man face multiple charges

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:54 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:54:39 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer, responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.

    Two juveniles and a teen were charged with several offenses after an officer, responded to a call about two people fighting near the intersection of Bronson Street and Walter Jetton Boulevard in Paducah, Kentucky.

  • Historic games coming to Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

    Historic games coming to Bollinger Mill State Historic Site

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:34 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:34:01 GMT
    (Source: wikimedia.org)(Source: wikimedia.org)

    Games often loved by older generations are making a come back at an event in the Heartland.  

    Games often loved by older generations are making a come back at an event in the Heartland.  

  • SIU to face Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament

    SIU to face Ole Miss in NCAA Tournament

    Sunday, May 14 2017 11:22 PM EDT2017-05-15 03:22:14 GMT
    (Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)(Source: Mike Mohundro/KFVS)

    SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.

    SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.

    •   
Powered by Frankly