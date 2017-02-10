Crews respond to brush fire in Cape Girardeau Co.

Crews responded to a brush fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri on Friday, February 10.

They arrived on scene, the 3000 block of Cape County Road 638, at around 4 p.m.

Approximately 5 acres of hilly and heavily wooded ground cover on private property was burning.

The fire appeared to be under control and no structures were at risk.

According to authorities, the fire spread quickly because of dry conditions and winds.

They are unsure how the fire started.

Crews from East Cape County Fire Department, Fruitland and the Cape Girardeau City Fire Department responded.

