PetSmart recalls canned dog food due to possible choking hazard

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PetSmart issued a voluntary recall of Grreat Choice canned dog food on Thursday, February 9 due to a possible choking hazard.

The recall is for one production lot of its Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food sold on PetSmart.com, Pet360.com, PetFoodDirect.com and in nationwide PetSmart retails stores.

Recalled products include the following Grreat Choice dog food sold between Oct. 10 and Feb. 7, 2017:

Grreat Choice Adult Dog Food with Chicken & Rice Classic Ground in 13.2 oz. cans. The UPC is 7-3725726116-7; the Best By date is Aug. 5, 2019 and the lot number is 1759338.

The Best By date is located on the bottom of the can.

It is voluntarily being recalled as a precautionary measure due to contamination that could potentially be a choking hazard to pets.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the recall was initiated after receiving notification from the manufacturer of consumer complaints. PetSmart has not received any consumer complaints at this time.

Customers who bought the recalled food should stop feeding it to their pets and bring any remaining cans to their local PetSmart store for a full refund or exchange.

For more information about the voluntary recall or if customers have any questions, contact PetSmart Customer Service at 1-888-839-9638 between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m.

