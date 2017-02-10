Heartland Hoops schedule 2/10. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Hoops schedule 2/10.

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
Heartland Hoops schedule 2/10.

Cape Central at Sikeston
Jackson at NMCC
Oran at Scott Co. Central
Portageville at Charleston
East Prairie at Kelly
Meadow Hts. at Saxony Lutheran
Mt. Vernon at Carbondale
Nashville at Carterville

