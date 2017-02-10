Williams appointed as new Sikeston DPS director - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Williams appointed as new Sikeston DPS director

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Mike Williams was named as the new director for the DPS. (Source: City of Sikeston/Facebook)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

A new director for the Sikeston Department of Public Safety was named on Friday, February 10.

Effective immediately, Mike Willams was appointed as director.

Williams has served as interim director since former Director Drew Juden was appointed by the governor to lead the Missouri Department of Public Safety in January.

Director Williams began working for Sikeston DPS as a public safety officer in 1993. He was promoted to investigator in 1997, sergeant in 2001, lieutenant in 2003 and captain in 2011.

