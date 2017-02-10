Roundtable discussion held in southern IL to discuss impact of repealing ACA

SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.
SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.
All Hands Volunteers is calling out to all willing to help! The non-profit disaster relief organization has a mission to respond to disasters all over the US and the world with the goal of rebuilding hope in communities devastated by disaster.
All Hands Volunteers is calling out to all willing to help! The non-profit disaster relief organization has a mission to respond to disasters all over the US and the world with the goal of rebuilding hope in communities devastated by disaster.
During the months of May and June, you'll probably notice a number of MODOT workers on the side of the road on tractor mowers.
During the months of May and June, you'll probably notice a number of MODOT workers on the side of the road on tractor mowers.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a death out of St. Francois County. Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetley said the man suffered a heart attack after an altercation with a police officer.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a death out of St. Francois County. Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetley said the man suffered a heart attack after an altercation with a police officer.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.