Roundtable discussion held in southern IL to discuss impact of r - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Roundtable discussion held in southern IL to discuss impact of repealing ACA

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
(Source: Senator Dick Durbin/Twitter) (Source: Senator Dick Durbin/Twitter)
ILLINOIS (KFVS) -

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin held a roundtable discussion on Friday, February 10 with southern Illinois healthcare leaders to discuss the local impact of repealing the Affordable Care Act.

About 20 people participated in the roundtable discussion.

Participants included top officials from the hospitals and health care clinics serving the Carbondale region, as well as people who gained healthcare coverage and protections as a result of the ACA.

Sen. Durbin took questions from the crowd who shared their own concerns and stories on dealing with the ACA.

"In Illinois we already have a lot of uncertainty around Medicaid and all the other things the state is paying for, to add federal uncertainty to the health care system would really be devastating," said Miriam Link-Mullison, director of the Jackson County Health Department.

In January, Republicans in Congress took the first step toward repealing the health care law by approving a budget that allows for provisions to be eliminated by simple majority vote. They have yet to propose a health care replacement plan.

More than 1 million people in Illinois would lose their healthcare insurance if the ACA is repealed, and the Illinois Health and Hospital Association estimates that, statewide, 84,000 to 95,000 jobs would be lost.

