Senath-Hornersville principal arrested after crash

The principal of Senath-Hornersville High School is facing a charge after a crash.

It happened on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers were called to a crash on U.S. Highway 412 outside of Senath.

Sergeant Clark Parrott said Brett Gibson is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated on drugs.

Gibson, 55, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. and was taken to the Dunklin County Jail.

Superintendent Chad Morgan said the district is aware of the investigation. He said the district is conducting its own investigation into the matter.

