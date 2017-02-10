Senath-Hornersville principal arrested after crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Senath-Hornersville principal arrested after crash

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Content Executive Producer
Connect
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
SENATH, MO (KFVS) -

The principal of Senath-Hornersville High School is facing a charge after a crash.

It happened on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers were called to a crash on U.S. Highway 412 outside of Senath.

Sergeant Clark Parrott said Brett Gibson is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated on drugs.

Gibson, 55, was arrested at 12:24 p.m. and was taken to the Dunklin County Jail.

Superintendent Chad Morgan said the district is aware of the investigation. He said the district is conducting its own investigation into the matter.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • SIU learns opponent for the NCAA Tournament

    SIU learns opponent for the NCAA Tournament

    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-05-15 02:39:53 GMT

    SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.

    SIU softball team gathered to see what team they'll face off against in the NCAA Tournament. The team is headed to Oxford to go head to head with Ole Miss.

  • More volunteers wanted in Carter County, MO

    More volunteers wanted in Carter County, MO

    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:18 PM EDT2017-05-15 02:18:40 GMT

    All Hands Volunteers is calling out to all willing to help! The non-profit disaster relief organization has a mission to respond to disasters all over the US and the world with the goal of rebuilding hope in communities devastated by disaster. 

    All Hands Volunteers is calling out to all willing to help! The non-profit disaster relief organization has a mission to respond to disasters all over the US and the world with the goal of rebuilding hope in communities devastated by disaster. 

  • MODOT asks drivers to slow down for mowing season

    MODOT asks drivers to slow down for mowing season

    Sunday, May 14 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-05-15 00:57:26 GMT

    During the months of May and June, you'll probably notice a number of MODOT workers on the side of the road on tractor mowers. 

    During the months of May and June, you'll probably notice a number of MODOT workers on the side of the road on tractor mowers. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly