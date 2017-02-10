Lt. Gov. Parson visits Perryville, MO

Missouri Lieutenant Governor Mike Parson visited Perryville on Friday, February 10.

The lieutenant governor visited several area businesses and toured the proposed site of a Vietnam Memorial.

He was accompanied by State Senator Wayne Wallingford, State Representative Rick Francis, members of the Missouri Veterans Commission and representatives from Senator Roy Blunt's and Congressman Jason Smith's office.

When completed, the proposed Vietnam Memorial will be a replica of the Vietnam Wall in Washington, D.C.

