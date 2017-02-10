Artist collective coming to Jackson, MO

Uptown Jackson is welcoming a variety of artists to the downtown area for an art collective.

The main exhibit will be Saturday, February 18 at the History Center and throughout uptown Jackson.

Organizers say the Cape Girardeau County History Center on High Street will be transformed into an art gallery space, while outside will be turned into La Via Dell'Arte (the street of art).

The event is free and many businesses will remain open past normal operating hours for the art event.

Participating businesses will include Collbestone Corner, High Street Station, Jones Drug Store, Siemers Best Brands Plus, The Print Zone, Sweetheart Floral, Stitched & Stamped, The Ground-A-Bout coffee shop and Barrel 131.

There will be wine, cheese and sausage tasting and other light refreshments.

For more information, go to www.uptownjackson.org or check them out on Facebook.

