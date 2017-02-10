Second person charged in deadly hit-and-run in Poplar Bluff

A second person has been charged in connection to the hit-and-run death of Heavenly Hafford.

It happened Dec. 9, 2015.

Ben Ressel faces two class two felony charges and one misdemeanor. He's charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident and felony tampering with physical evidence. The misdemeanor charge was for property damage.

His attorney said Ressel turned himself in. He was booked and released on a $25,000 bond.

The case against Ressel has already been moved to Pemiscot County on a change of venue request.

He was originally arrested in Dec. 2015, but was never charged.

A special prosecutor was named to the case in July 2016.

Hafford was hit by a car driven by Randel Sparks.

Investigators say Ressel hit her after Sparks.

Sparks case has been moved to Greene County on a change of venue request.

