Second person charged in deadly hit-and-run in Poplar Bluff

Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a death out of St. Francois County. Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetley said the man suffered a heart attack after an altercation with a police officer.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a death out of St. Francois County. Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetley said the man suffered a heart attack after an altercation with a police officer.
Several fire departments responded to a fire in Pomona, Illinois on Saturday night.
Several fire departments responded to a fire in Pomona, Illinois on Saturday night.
A Pilot Knob, Mo. woman is dead after a single-car crash in Iron County on Saturday evening.
A Pilot Knob, Mo. woman is dead after a single-car crash in Iron County on Saturday evening.
According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was reported near Howardville, Mo., in New Madrid County on Sunday.
According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was reported near Howardville, Mo., in New Madrid County on Sunday.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
It took nearly three hours’ worth of emergency brain surgery to save the girl’s life.
It took nearly three hours’ worth of emergency brain surgery to save the girl’s life.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.