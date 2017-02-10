Costello: 'Cell Phones for Soldiers' drive a success

According to the Office of IL Rep. Jerry Costello, more than 1,200 cell phones were collected as part of the second annual "Cell Phones for Soldiers" Christmas Drive.

A total of 1,242 cell phones were donated, all of which will go towards providing call time for soldiers stationed overseas to call home.

“Our community has shown once again how incredibly caring and generous they are, and how much we all respect the men and women who risk their lives for us every day through their service,” Costello said.

For every donated phone valued at $5, "Cell Phones for Soldiers" is able to provide two and a half hours of free talk time to a deployed serviceman or woman. Using this metric, the phones donated this year could provide more than 3,100 hours of call time for our soldiers.

Last year’s drive collected 95 phones.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.