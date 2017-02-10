Identity released of woman killed in shooting, child in custody in Hardin County, IL

As we enter mosquito season, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinoisans of the best ways to avoid being bitten.
As we enter mosquito season, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reminding Illinoisans of the best ways to avoid being bitten.
Former Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English passed away on Wednesday, May 17.
Former Gordonville Fire Chief Roger English passed away on Wednesday, May 17.
Planning is already underway to rebuild Route T after water from the Lake Wappapello spillway washed it away earlier this month.
Planning is already underway to rebuild Route T after water from the Lake Wappapello spillway washed it away earlier this month.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
Thursday, May 18 marked another day closer to the deadline for decisions in Springfield, Illinois.
High school students test out what it's like in the real world and one Sikeston, Missouri student's financial prowess proved to be award-worthy.
High school students test out what it's like in the real world and one Sikeston, Missouri student's financial prowess proved to be award-worthy.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Sheriff Tony Mancuso will hold a 2 p.m. news conference regarding the accidental shooting of a 7-year-old at Moss Bluff Elementary. KPLC will livestream the news conference on this page. Gage Meche, a first-grader, was accidentally shot in the abdomen when another student brought a gun to school. Gage underwent surgery in Lafayette Monday. His family released a photo of him in recovery Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2017 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Best known as the lead singer for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, Cornell, 52, achieved multi-platinum success.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
Parents, listen up: there’s a social media game resulting in serious injuries for teens and in some cases could even lead to death.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.
The operation began early Thursday morning with teams of agents and local law enforcement making quick arrests of gang members on a rolling basis.