Identity released of woman killed in shooting, child in custody in Hardin County, IL

A 12-year-old boy is in custody in connection to the shooting death of a Hardin County woman.

It happened on Friday, Feb. 10.

According to Hardin County State's Attorney Daniel Cockrum, someone called the sheriff's department to report a shooting around 4 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10.

The caller said someone was dead because a firearm was fired in the home.

When police got there, they say they found the victim dead inside the house.

The victim has been identified as Laura Ghalyon, 48, of Cave-in-Rock.

The identity of the suspect is not being released. He's being held in juvenile custody.

The home where the shooting occurred is located just off of Lamb Road in Cave in Rock.

The shooting is being investigated by the Illinois State Police, the Hardin County Sheriff's Department, and the Hardin County Coroner.

