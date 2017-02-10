February 14 not just Valentine's Day, also National Donor Day

Not only is Valentine's Day on February 14, but it's also National Donor Day.

National Donor Day was established to bring awareness to what heart and organ donations can do to save lives.

The social media campaign is much like the Ice Bucket Challenge. Anyone can post a heartfelt message to the one they love now through Valentine's Day and include #DonorDay2017 and #PizzaForLife. When they do, they will have a chance to win pizza for life by helping raise awareness.

