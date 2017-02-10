Woodford Reserve offering day-long Bourbon Academy

Bourbon enthusiasts are invited to spend a full, interactive day at the Woodford Reserve Distillery with the Master Distiller or Master Taster learning the fine art of crafting and appreciating bourbon.

Held on Saturday, February 25, 2017 and Saturday, April 1, 2017, the event includes an extensive behind-the-scenes tour of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, an interactive demonstration of using grains to make mash, charring a barrel and tasting a variety of whiskeys.

The class also features an appearance from Chef-in-Residence, Ouita Michel, who will guide you through a Flavor Wheel demonstration that helps you identify the flavors in Woodford Reserve.

A bourbon-inspired lunch is included.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Woodford Reserve Distillery in Versailles, Ky. The cost is $245 per person. Reservations are required and can be made here.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.