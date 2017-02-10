Heartland Cooks: Old Fashioned Pound Cake

Jane whipped up an Old Fashioned Pound Cake like her mother used to make for Valentine's Day. (Source: KFVS)

In Jane Stacy’s eyes, nothings says Valentine’s Day more than pound cake.

Jane says every Valentine’s Day when she was growing up in Charleston, Missouri her mother served up pound cake on a pretty platter for her eight children.

In the old days, Jane says cooking was time consuming and often required spending the whole day in the kitchen for a few fleeting moments on the lips. As such, baking was the ultimate way to show one’s love.

Jane shares her sister Julia’s Old Fashioned Pound Cake recipe that was adapted and perfected from the girls’ mother’s recipe.

Ingredients:

1 lb. butter (softened)

3 ½ cups of sugar

10 eggs (room temperature)

4 cups all purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoon of mace spice

Chopped pecans (optional)

Directions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees.

Cream together softened butter and sugar until fluffy.

Add eggs one at a time mixing after each addition until fully incorporated.

Sift flour and mace spice together and add to mixture one cup at a time, mixing after each addition.

Grease and flour three medium sized loaf pans. Pour batter equally in each pan.

If you would like, sprinkle chopped pecans on top of batter prior to baking.

Bake one hour. Let loaves cool fully before serving.

Top with strawberries, whipped cream.

