Store owner cited after CBD edible 'gummies' seized - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Store owner cited after CBD edible 'gummies' seized

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Princeton Police Department) (Source: Princeton Police Department)
PRINCETON, KY (KFVS) -

A Princeton, Kentucky store owner was cited after CBD edible "gummies" were seized from his store.

According to Princeton police, at around 3 p.m. on February 7, officers and detectives with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant at the Princeton Smoke Shop on North Harrison Street.

Officers seized some CBD edible "gummies" they say contained cannabidiol, which is a chemical contained in marijuana. They also seized cash and a DVR hard drive.

The store owner, Pankajkumar G. Patel, was cited to appear in court on a charge of trafficking in marijuana (less than 8 ounces), first offense.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly