Some La-Z-Boy recliners recalled

If you own a La-Z-Boy lift recliner, it may be under recall.

The lift chair's power supply cover can crack within the screw housing and break. The cover may detach and expose the power supply's electrical components and poses a shock hazard to users.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves the power supplies sold with Gold Series electric Lift Chairs, the Clayton Luxury Lift (Model 1HL562) and Power Lift (Model 1ML562), and Luxury-Lift (Models 1LF505 AND 1LF819).

The affected power supplies were also part of conversion kits for older lift chairs with Models 1LL320, 1LL508, 1LL515, 1LM320, 1LM508, 1LM515.

You'll find the model name, model number, and lot number on the back of the power supply.

The power supply casing is a black, plastic rectangular box and has LOT #150113 on the box.

There have not been any injuries reported with the recall.

If you have one of the affected power supplies, you should contact La-Z-Boy for a free replacement power supply.

They were sold from September 2015 through November 2016 for $1,900-2,800.

The power supplies were also sold separately for about $170.

