Southeast MO State to host open house showcasing graduate progra - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Southeast MO State to host open house showcasing graduate programs

Written by Joshua Murray, Digital Producer
Connect
(Source: Southeast Missouri State University) (Source: Southeast Missouri State University)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

The College of Education at Southeast Missouri State University will hold an open house to showcase both its graduate programs.

The open house will be held on February 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the University Center Tribute Room. The wine and cheese event will showcase both the university's traditional and online graduate programs, and will offer prospective students the opportunity to visit with faculty and inquire about certain graduate programs the university offers.

The programs featured in the showcase include:

  • Master of Arts in Applied Behavioral Analysis
  • Master of Arts in School Counseling
  • Education Specialist in Counseling
  • Psychological Examiner
  • Master of Arts Exceptional Child
  • Master of Arts in Elementary Education
  • Master of Arts in Educational Studies with emphasis in Autism
  • Art English
  • Science and Social Studies
  • Master of Arts Teaching in Exceptional Child Education
  • Master of Arts in Educational Studies
  • Master of Arts in Educational Technology
  • Master of Arts and Specialist in Educational Administration
  • Master of Arts and Specialist in Teacher Leadership
  • Master of Arts in Higher Education
  • Cooperative Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly