Southeast MO State to host open house showcasing graduate programs

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a death out of St. Francois County. Missouri Highway Patrol Corporal Juston Wheetley said the man suffered a heart attack after an altercation with a police officer.
Several fire departments responded to a fire in Pomona, Illinois on Saturday night.
A Pilot Knob, Mo. woman is dead after a single-car crash in Iron County on Saturday evening.
According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was reported near Howardville, Mo., in New Madrid County on Sunday.
A Murray, KY man is behind bars after a 5-hour standoff ended early morning on Sunday, May 14th.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
Investigators say the woman brought the boy’s 4-year-old sister inside but left the baby strapped in his car seat.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.
