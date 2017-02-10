Southeast MO State to host open house showcasing graduate programs

The College of Education at Southeast Missouri State University will hold an open house to showcase both its graduate programs.

The open house will be held on February 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the University Center Tribute Room. The wine and cheese event will showcase both the university's traditional and online graduate programs, and will offer prospective students the opportunity to visit with faculty and inquire about certain graduate programs the university offers.

The programs featured in the showcase include:

Master of Arts in Applied Behavioral Analysis

Master of Arts in School Counseling

Education Specialist in Counseling

Psychological Examiner

Master of Arts Exceptional Child

Master of Arts in Elementary Education

Master of Arts in Educational Studies with emphasis in Autism

Art English

Science and Social Studies

Master of Arts Teaching in Exceptional Child Education

Master of Arts in Educational Studies

Master of Arts in Educational Technology

Master of Arts and Specialist in Educational Administration

Master of Arts and Specialist in Teacher Leadership

Master of Arts in Higher Education

Cooperative Doctoral Degree in Educational Leadership.

