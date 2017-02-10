Union Co. State's Attorney: Beware of tax refund fraud

Union County State's Attorney Tyler Edmonds is among those alerting the public to identity theft and fraud associated with April's tax filing deadline.

Phone calls from criminals impersonating IRS agents remain an ongoing threat to taxpayers.

Be on the lookout for fake emails or websites looking to steal personal information.

Beware of unscrupulous return preparers who are thieves in disguise.

Watch out for anyone promising inflated refunds.

Taxpayers should be on guard against groups masquerading as charitable organizations to attract donations from unsuspecting contributors.

If you have questions or want to report suspicious activity, call the Union County State's Attorney's Office at 618-833-7216, your local authorities or the IRS toll free at 1-800-908-4490.

