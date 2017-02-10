Sikeston business burglarized, police search for suspect

Police in Sikeston are looking for those responsible for a break-in at The Knead.

According to investigators, someone used a rock to smash in the front door.

The suspect or suspects stole the safe, the iPad register, and some cash.

The Knead is a bakery that provides a second chance for those in recovery.

We're told detectives are already following up on several leads, but if you have information you think could help, they would like to hear from you.

You can call the Sikeston Department of Public Safety at 573-471-6200.

All tips will remain anonymous. You could be eligible for a cash reward if the information you provide leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

