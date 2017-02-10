5K & 1-mile benefit event set for April in Cape Girardeau

Runners and walkers, get ready for a 5K and one-mile fun event set for April to benefit nursing and health sciences students.

On Saturday, April 8 the Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences is holding the "Heart and Soles" event.

The event will be held in Cape Girardeau at shelter 1 in Arena Park.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the event starts at 8:30 a.m.

The entry fee for the 5K or one-mile event is $20 per person. This includes a T-shirt.

The race day entry fee is $25 per person, but a T-shirt is not guaranteed.

The top three male and female 5K finishers will be awarded.

Walkers are welcome to participate in the event, as well.

Proceeds from the "Heart and Soles" event benefits the Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences Student Council Student Activities and Scholarship Fund.

