5K & 1-mile benefit event set for April in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

5K & 1-mile benefit event set for April in Cape Girardeau

Written by Marsha Heller, Producer
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Runners and walkers, get ready for a 5K and one-mile fun event set for April to benefit nursing and health sciences students.

On Saturday, April 8 the Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences is holding the "Heart and Soles" event.

The event will be held in Cape Girardeau at shelter 1 in Arena Park.

Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. and the event starts at 8:30 a.m.

The entry fee for the 5K or one-mile event is $20 per person. This includes a T-shirt.

The race day entry fee is $25 per person, but a T-shirt is not guaranteed.

To pre-register or if you have any questions click here.

The top three male and female 5K finishers will be awarded.

Walkers are welcome to participate in the event, as well.

Proceeds from the "Heart and Soles" event benefits the Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences Student Council Student Activities and Scholarship Fund. 

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

    VIRAL: Moss Bluff man shares heartbreaking story of losing the love of his life

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:22 AM EDT2017-05-13 13:22:43 GMT

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

    A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.

  • Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son

    Report: Woman ripped up Mother's Day card, beat 6-year-old son

    Friday, May 12 2017 3:23 PM EDT2017-05-12 19:23:00 GMT
    Sunday, May 14 2017 10:19 AM EDT2017-05-14 14:19:49 GMT
    Shontrell Murphy (Source: Spartanburg County Detention)Shontrell Murphy (Source: Spartanburg County Detention)

    An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.

    An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.

  • TruePeopleSearch.com raising concerns

    TruePeopleSearch.com raising concerns

    Saturday, May 13 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-05-13 23:54:12 GMT

    A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns. 

    A new website is taking off, while simultaneously raising privacy concerns. 

Powered by Frankly