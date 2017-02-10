1 seriously injured in crash involving semi in Franklin Co., MO

Several fire departments responded to a fire in Pomona, Illinois on Saturday night.
A Pilot Knob, Mo. woman is dead after a single-car crash in Iron County on Saturday evening.
According to the US Geological Survey, a 2.9-magnitude quake was reported near Howardville, Mo., in New Madrid County on Sunday.
A Murray, KY man is behind bars after a 5-hour standoff ended early morning on Sunday, May 14th.
The bodies of 2 people killed in an airplane crash on Friday, May 12 have been identified.
It took nearly three hours’ worth of emergency brain surgery to save the girl’s life.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.
A video of a man setting himself on fire on Facebook Live quickly made its rounds on social media.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
