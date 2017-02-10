1 seriously injured in crash involving semi in Franklin Co., MO

A Heartland man was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a semi in Washington County, Missouri on Thursday, February 9.

According to the MSHP, Tyler A. Felps, 26, of Washington, Missouri, and Joe L. Yarber, 72, of Knoxville, Tennessee, were both driving westbound on Route 100. Yarber, who was driving a 2003 Freightliner, slowed down to make a right turn when the front passenger side of his vehicle struck Felps' in the rear end.

According to the crash report, Felps was taken to Mercy Hospital by Meramec Ambulance with "serious" injuries.

Felps was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

