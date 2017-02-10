This week in country music: 1971 Rose Garden

Let's travel back in time and check out the entertainment scene from 1971.

At the movies, it was the year of the anti-hero. Some big box office hits from 46 years ago were Dirty Harry, Billy Jack and The French Connection.

CBS had the top rated show on television. Audiences were introduced to Archie Bunker and tuned in every Saturday night to watch All in the Family.

If you were a fan of country music, these were the songs at the top of Billboard's country chart for this week in '71.

At number five was a monster hit for Lynn Anderson. Rose Garden spent five weeks at the top of the country charts and climbed all the way to number three on the pop charts. It was the biggest hit of Anderson's career and was one of the biggest country hits of the '70's.

The Man in Black was in the number four spot. Johnny Cash wrote Flesh and Blood and it would go on to become the 11th of his 12 number one hits.

In the number three spot was Rainin' in My Heart by The Mike Curb Congregation along with Hank Williams Jr.

A song about a young girl who dares to visit the property of a "mean old man" was in the number two spot. Joshua was Dolly Parton's first number one hit. The song drew on many of Parton's memories of growing up in the Appalachian Mountains.

And in the top spot was a song written by Kris Kristofferson. Help Me Make it Through the Night was originally recorded by several artists including: Elvis Presley, Joan Baez, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Ray Price, Jerry Lee Lewis and even Kristofferson himself. But it was Sammi Smith's version which became a hit. It was the biggest single of her career and it still ranks as one of the biggest country hits off all time. You remember the opening line: "Take the ribbon from my hair, shake it loose and let it fall."

