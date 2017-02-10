February 13 celebrity birthdays

He's a college basketball coach who's name goes hand in hand with March Madness. He's led Duke to five NCAA basketball titles. "Coach K" Mike Krzyzewski is 70 today.

He was inducted into the Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame in 2010 as a member of the band Genesis. As a solo artist he had one of the most popular videos of the 1980's. Sledgehammer was also a number one hit on the music charts. His other hits include: Big Time, In Your Eyes and Shock the Monkey. Peter Gabriel is 67 today.

He was a member of The Monkees. He's a proficient musician and was the only member of the band allowed to play an instrument on the group's first two albums. Peter Halsten Thorkelson better known as Peter Tork is 75 today.

He's the oldest son of "The King of Pop" Michael Jackson. You may remember him singing "We Are the World" at his father's funeral. Prince Jackson is 19 today.

She's an actress best know for her role as Rizzo in the movie Grease. She also starred as the First Lady in the NBC series The West Wing. Stockard Channing is 73 today.

