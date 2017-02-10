This week in country music: 1988 Wheels

Let's dip into the archives and check the country music scene from this week in 1988.

Twenty nine years ago Billboard Magazine had these songs at the top of its Country Chart.

At number five was The Forester Sisters with Lyin' in His Arms Again. It was one of 15 top ten singles by the four sisters from Lookout Mountain, Georgia.

Checking in at number four was legendary singer-songwriter Merle Haggard with Twinkle, Twinkle Lucky Star. It would go on to become "The Hag's" 34th number one single as a solo artist.

The Desert Rose Band was at number three with One Step Forward. Chris Hillman, who had been in the folk rock group The Byrds back in the 1960's, co-wrote the song. Hillman had founded California based Desert Rose Band in 1985.

At number two was Rosanne Cash with Tennessee Flat Top Box. It was a remake of a single by her father, Johnny Cash, who only took it to number 11 back in 1961. Rosanne had much more success with the tune. It would become one of her 11 number one hits.

And in the top spot for this week in '88 was Wheels by Restless Heart. It was the group's fourth number one hit. The song was written for the band by Dave Loggins who had success as a singer in the 1970's with the hit Please Come to Boston. Golf fans also know by from his song Augusta which is used on broadcasts of The Masters Golf Tournament. By the way he's the second cousin to Kenny Loggins.

