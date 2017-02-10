Four things you need to know on 2/13

It's Monday, Feb. 13, 2017.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

FIRST ALERT: It's going to be a cold day as you walk out this morning. Most people will wake to temps in the mid to upper to 20s. By the afternoon, many parts of the Heartland may see some upper 50s and lower 60s. It's also going to be windy, cool and mostly cloudy with an isolated shower early, but will is expected to become sunny in the afternoon.

Making Headlines:

Graves Co. stabbing: Authorities in Graves County, Kentucky continue the stabbing death of James Pinion. A woman was arrested after authorities uncovered evidence of drug-related crime on her part.

Dakota Access pipeline: A federal judge in Washington, D.C., is hearing arguments on whether to stop work on the $3.8 billion Dakota Access pipeline until a legal battle with American Indian tribes is resolved.

Grammy's: Adele came out on top at this Grammy's winning five. Bruno Mars, dressed in Prince's signature purple suit, rounded out the homages with his rendition of the singer's Let's Go Crazy.

Stoddard Co. fire: Officials in Stoddard County, Missouri responded to a fire yesterday near Bloomfield at on old feed mill on Sunday afternoon. Officials say no one is believed to be hurt and the cause

