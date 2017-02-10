Heartland sports scores from 2/9 - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland sports scores from 2/9

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
NCAA Basketball

Southeast Missouri-71
SIU Edwardsville-67

UT Martin-71
East Illinois-81

H.S. Basketball

(Girls)

Jackson-68
Nerinx Hall-51

Woodland-46
Delta-35

East Prairie-29
Oran-83

