SEMO men's basketball wins at SIUE 71-67

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
The Southeast Missouri State men's basketball team defeated SIU Edwardsville 71-67 Thursday night in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Antonius Cleveland led the way for the Redhawks with 19 points and Denzel Mahoney chipped in with 18.

SEMO is now tied with UT Martin with a 7-5 record atop the Ohio Valley conference's West Division.

