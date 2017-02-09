CDC issues suggestions for staying healthy with sick kids at home

For you parents at home with sick kids - how can you help them feel better, all while trying to not to get sick yourself?

The CDC has determined that Missouri is among 14 other states experiencing high levels of the flu right now.

A number of local hospitals say that their emergency rooms are full of people experiencing the flu.

If you are taking care of sick kids with the flu, here's how you can protect yourself, according to the CDC:

Make a separate sick room. Experts say this is a good way to keep the flu from spreading around your house.

. As much as you want to make sure someone sick is doing fine, experts say the best thing you can do is give them their space. Constantly clean.

"You wanna make sure that you're keeping your hands washed if you've touched things that other people have touched, you wanna make sure to wash your hands afterwards. Also being in proximity to people who have the flu," said Dr. Judd Reynolds of Hattiesburg Clinic.

If the flu is not in your child's school, experts say the best thing you can be doing right now is keeping your eyes open to warning signs, and constantly cleaning to keep bacteria away.

