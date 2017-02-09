CDC issues suggestions for staying healthy with sick kids at home

The bodies of 2 people killed in an airplane crash on Friday, May 12 have been identified.
The plume of smoke from a house fire in Pomona, Illinois can be seen for miles. Several fire departments are on scene on Macedonia Road fighting the fire.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A resistance band is a great go-to fitness tool. It is inexpensive, easy to transport, and there are several ways you can use it. Crowson explains how to use a resistance band to work your upper body.
Mayfest kicked off this weekend with plenty of fun and events there in Downtown Perryville. An estimated 7,500 people were in attendance for the big event.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
