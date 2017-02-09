SIC Speech Team wins over top university forensic programs

The Southeastern Illinois College Forensic Falcons Speech Team won the team sweepstakes which was held at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

The team was the only community college in attendance, and won against Bradley University, Western Kentucky University, McKendree University and Illinois State University. It took home top honors over 10 university teams.

For the second tournament in a row, the Forensic Falcons' Cassidy Maynard was named the individual sweepstakes champion. Maynard earned more points than any other competitor in attendance.

The Forensic Falcons team is coached by Paul Cummins, Jenny Billman and Dr. Tyler Billman.

Individually, members were awarded several titles, as well. Those results are as follows:

Cassidy Maynard, Harrisburg: individual sweepstakes champion, third in duo interpretation (with partner Gabe Motsinger), third in communication analysis, third in informative speaking, and fourth in prose interpretation.

Rachael Hooven, Harrisburg: tournament champion in dramatic interpretation, third in individual sweepstakes, fourth in after dinner speaking.

Carrice McDaniel, Harrisburg: second in persuasive speaking and fifth in after dinner speaking.

Haley Rushing, Marion: second in informative speaking and sixth in prose interpretation.

Shay Wood, Shawneetown: third in poetry interpretation, sixth in dramatic interpretation.

Gabe Motsinger, Carrier Mills: third in duo interpretation (with partner Cassidy Maynard), fourth in dramatic interpretation.

Shannon Welker, Harrisburg: fourth in informative speaking and top novice in extemporaneous speaking.

Nick Cofield, Carrier Mills: third in extemporaneous speaking.

Joli Murphy, Springerton: fifth in dramatic interpretation.

Noah Taylor, Eldorado: sixth in persuasive speaking.

Chanse Tullis, Springerton: top novice in prose interpretation and top novice in communication analysis.

Kaydee Dycus, Mt. Vernon: top novice in poetry interpretation.

