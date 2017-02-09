Mt. Vernon, IL police arrest woman allegedly trying to break into home

A woman was arrested late Thursday night after police caught her allegedly trying to break into a home.

On February 8, at 9:58 p.m., officers from the Mt. Vernon Police Department responded to the area of Evergreen Street for a report of a person trying to break into a home.

When officers got there, they made contact with Cynthia Hamilton at 32nd and Evergreen.

After further investigation, Hamilton was taken into custody for attempted residential burglary and possession of burglary tools.

Hamilton has been incarcerated in the Jefferson County Justice Center with bond to be set.

