Mt. Vernon, IL police arrest woman allegedly trying to break into home

The bodies of 2 people killed in an airplane crash on Friday, May 12 have been identified.
The plume of smoke from a house fire in Pomona, Illinois can be seen for miles. Several fire departments are on scene on Macedonia Road fighting the fire.
Here is a list of some road projects from around the Heartland.
A resistance band is a great go-to fitness tool. It is inexpensive, easy to transport, and there are several ways you can use it. Crowson explains how to use a resistance band to work your upper body.
Mayfest kicked off this weekend with plenty of fun and events there in Downtown Perryville. An estimated 7,500 people were in attendance for the big event.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.
South Korea says rival North Korea launched a projectile believed to be a ballistic missile.
