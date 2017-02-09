NWS: EF0 tornado in Trigg County, KY

The National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky states an EF0 tornado touched down in Trigg County, Kentucky on Tuesday, February 7.

According to the preliminary report, it started around 7:40 p.m., about 6 miles northwest of Cadiz, mainly along Highway 274.

At least a dozen trees were uprooted or broken with one power line partially downed by a fallen tree. Several pieces of metal roofing from a barn landed in nearby trees.

According to the NWS, it was over at 7:45 p.m., about 4 miles northwest of Cadiz.

The estimated peak wind was 80 miles per hour. It had a length of 2 miles and a path width of 50 yards.

No injuries were reported.

