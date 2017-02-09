2 sentenced to probation in connection to baby left in KY dumpster

A McCracken County, Kentucky judge sentenced a man and woman to supervised probation on Thursday, February 9 in connection to a baby found left in a dumpster.

Trevon Elmore and Casside Cherry were sentenced to one year of supervised probation.

A trial by jury found them both not guilty of attempted murder in November. The jury did find them guilty of wanton endangerment, third degree criminal abuse and tampering with physical evidence.

Elmore and Cherry were tried as adults at the time, both are teenagers.

The jury recommended a year-and-a-half jail sentence.

Under state law, the most they could have been sentenced to was 90 days and, according to Judge Craig Clymer, both have already served that.

Back in July 2015, a man reported seeing someone throw something into a dumpster and walk away. When the man looked in the dumpster, he said he found a baby with the umbilical cord still attached.

A McCracken County Sheriff's Department sergeant responded to the 911 call and jumped in the dumpster to tend to the baby.

The baby was treated by paramedics on scene before being transferred to an area hospital.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.