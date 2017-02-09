Cape Girardeau PD investigating armed robbery at N. Park St. home

Police in Cape Girardeau, Missouri are investigating a reported armed robbery at 9 p.m. on Wednesday, February 8.

According to Sgt. Adam Glueck with Cape Girardeau Police Department, the suspects forced their way inside a home on North Park Street when the resident opened the door to let someone else in.

The suspects are described as two men, one wearing a ski mask and the other wearing a "skull" mask. Both reportedly had handguns.

According to Sgt. Glueck, they took money and jewelry from the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Sgt. Glueck said it is still being investigated whether or not this is connected to the robbery at the AM-PM store on Williams Street on Feb. 5.

