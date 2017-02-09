Officers to be honored for saving baby in Du Quoin, IL

Three officers will be honored for saving an infant who was not breathing.

Officers responded to a home on West Park Street around 1:45 p.m. on February 5 for a report of a six-week-old baby who was not breathing.

Officer Chris Robinson and Officer Cale Bastien were told the ambulance would be coming from the Pinckneyville area.

Officer Robinson took control of the infant and performed CPR while Officer Bastien transported Robinson and the infant to an area hospital.

Chief Jamie Ellermeyer stated:

"Incidents that a police officer will always remember the most are when you know that you make a difference in someone's life and Robinson's and Bastien's quick actions definitely made a difference."

The infant was later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

Master Sergeant Howard Baxter of Illinois State Police will also be honored for his efforts in the rescue.

All three officers will be presented with lifesaving awards at the Du Quoin City Council meeting on Monday, April 10 at 6 p.m.

