More than $3,000 reported stolen from Du Quoin, IL McDonald's

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
DU QUOIN, IL (KFVS) -

Police in Du Quoin, Illinois are investigating a reported burglary at McDonald's on February 1.

According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. they were contacted about an overnight burglary at the restaurant, located on S. Washington Street.

A member of management told police money bags were taken from the business containing about $3,808.

The investigation is ongoing.

