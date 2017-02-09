More than $3,000 reported stolen from Du Quoin, IL McDonald's

Police in Du Quoin, Illinois are investigating a reported burglary at McDonald's on February 1.

According to police, at around 5:30 a.m. they were contacted about an overnight burglary at the restaurant, located on S. Washington Street.

A member of management told police money bags were taken from the business containing about $3,808.

The investigation is ongoing.

