Du Quoin, IL man accused of soliciting sex from minors

A Du Quoin, Illinois man is accused of soliciting minors for sex on Facebook and in person.

Michael L. Crane, 19, was arrested on January 6 for unlawful grooming and indecent solicitation of a child.

According to police, Crane was allegedly contacting two different girls soliciting sexual activity on Facebook and in person.

The Perry County States Attorney also charged Crane with aggravated criminal sexual abuse after reviewing the case.

Crane was taken to the Perry County Jail. His bond was set at $70,000.

