Bollinger Co. Museum of Natural History to host Valentine Dinosaur hunt

Bring your valentine to the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History on February 18 and enjoy fun activities for the whole family.

Build with Lego bricks in our play room, search for the dinosaurs in our Valentine dinosaur match challenge to win a prize or relax in the play and discover area and enjoy our Valentine's Day crafts, games and activities.

The museum will be open from noon to 4:30 p.m. and activities are available from noon to 4 p.m.

Regular museum admission allows you all the extra activities of the day.

In case of inclement weather please call ahead to verify museum is open and event is taking place.

For more information call 573-238-1174 or email bcmnh@sbcglobal.net.

The museum is located at 207 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill, MO.

