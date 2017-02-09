Powerball jackpot up to $285M

The Powerball jackpot is at $285 million for Saturday's drawing, it has been rolling since the Wednesday, December 21 drawing.

According to the Illinois Lottery, there was not a jackpot winner on Wednesday, although Illinois players did win more than 33,900 prizes, ranging from $4 to $200.

Some quick Powerball facts include:

Current jackpot at $285 million; cash value of $172.5 million

Jackpots start at $40 million

Plays cost $2 each

Overall odds of winning the jackpot - 1:292,201,338

Drawings are at 9:59 p.m. every Wednesday and Saturday

