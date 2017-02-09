Man hit by bullet, Paducah police search for shooter

Police in Paducah are looking for the person that fired several shots at a man Wednesday night.

It happened in the 700 block of Levin Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Feb. 8.

The victim told officers he was standing by his car when someone drove up and started shooting at him.

His leg was grazed by a bullet.

According to police, the victim, a 24-year-old Paducah man, was not able to give them information about the vehicle or the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Paducah Police at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 270-443-TELL.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2017 KFVS. All rights reserved.